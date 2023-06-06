Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry on Monday failed to appear at the High Court in London where he is suing a British tabloid publisher.



Reacting to his high court no-show, royal expert Angela Levin said Prince Harry has left judge ‘absolutely furious’.

Talking to GB News, Angela said: “It’s so extraordinary and so hopeless, I just couldn’t believe he couldn’t find anyone to guard him.”

Prince Harry was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Angela said, “I spoke to a friend about what the judge meant by ‘surprised’, she said he’s absolutely furious.”

“It is very rude and she said it wouldn’t help him with the case. You don’t just not turn up.”

“He’s got a team that could have got something together,” the royal expert further said.

Earlier, according to media reports Harry left the high court judge ‘little surprised’ as he failed to appear on the trial’s opening day.

Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said the Prince will not take the stand until Tuesday.