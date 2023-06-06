Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have made Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex life tough

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Megxit has the made life of a Royal couple tough.

With King Charles III's plans for a slimmed down monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have come at the front on centre of public duties.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton already possess a key role, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have been bestowed with much more duties.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond predicts that couple will now play a more "central role".

She told OK!: "Arguably, the departure of Harry and Meghan has affected the lives of Edward and Sophie more than anyone else.

"They have always done their fair share of royal engagements, but now, as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, they are recognised as senior and key members of the royal family.

"Their children are older than William and Catherine's, so they don't feel quite the same pressures to be home with their kids. They really are playing a central role in the new, slimmed-down royal family."

With Meghan Markle and Harry's exit, the job has come in the hands of Sophie and Prince Edward, who will now be a part of the core group of King Charles.