Prince Harry lives ‘the kind of life most of us don’t even bother aspiring to’

Prince Harry’s ‘sob story’ about everything he does not have, still boasts a life “most of us don’t even bother aspiring to.”

These thoughts and insights have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Mary Madigan.

According to a report by News.com.au, while Ms Madigan admits, “I know Harry’s had a tough life. He lost his mother young, has been subjected to heinous public scrutiny and has likely been forced to watch Suits and pretend it’s as good as Boston Legal.”

“Yet he also had it very good! He has had the kind of life most of us don’t even bother aspiring to.”

“He has been treated to worldwide travel, been to the best schools, met the most incredible people, and has always been filthy rich.”

So “Prince Harry’s sob story right now just feels more tone deaf then relevant.”