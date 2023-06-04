Prince Harry needs ‘a lot like’ a ‘hug, a better therapist & a fairy godmother’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of behaving a bit like “Cinderella with a bald patch.”



These questions and concerns have been shared by commentator Angela Levin.

According to News.com.au Ms Elser believes, “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is a man in need of many things: A hug, a better therapist, a clue, and maybe someone to give him some tough love. Also: A fairy godmother.”



Because “Because despite being California’s most blue-blooded taxpayer, the man sounds like he might require some magic-wand toting wisp because according to a new report, the duke has not been getting to the ball, so to speak.”

Even society journalist Petronella Whyatt spoke to The Sun and accused Prince Harry or being “like a Cinderella with a bald patch, the duke has been ‘left at home’.”

For those unversed, this accusation is in reference to the fact that Meghan Markle has been partying late into the night, without the “problem child.”

While it is possible that “maybe Aitch is just a bit pooped, what with him coming off the back of a 21st-century version of a Viking raid on the British throne.”

“Or maybe the man just wants a quiet night in to re-read a few choice Favourite Five novels or to work on his adult colouring book or because he wants to play Call of Duty in nothing but his oodie.”

But at the same time “maybe this is entirely Harry and Meghan’s choosing and they are happy as organic clams for him to chill out eating instant ramen while watching Gilmore Girls while she embraces the social whirl and uses her title with the moneyed preschool mums.”