'Ill-advised' Prince Harry's standing and trajectory will only be harmed' in legal battle

Prince Harry seemingly wants to do what other royals usually avoid as he has decided to appear in the witness box in his legal war against the media.

The Duke of Sussex is set to attract massive attention with his move, that's being called "ill-advised" by an expert. His courtroom encounter could be one of his own defining moments.

Whatever, it promises to be an electrifying moment as the Duke gives his evidence and faces questions this coming week from lawyers in London's High Court about his allegations of phone hacking.

Tim Maltin, managing partner of Maltin PR, which specialises in high-profile reputation management, told BBC: "It is a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine your credibility. Giving evidence is daunting… and cross-examination is far more often traumatic than cathartic."

Sir Anthony Seldon, renowned historian and author, thinks Harry is ill-advised to be appearing in court like this.

"Harry should never be there," he says, arguing that the Royal Family should rise above such fights.

"Harry's standing and trajectory will only be harmed, whatever the outcome. The public is losing sympathy with him and his constant protestations of victimhood," he added.

The expert continued: "Harry and Meghan's continuing hard luck stories only make William and Kate look much better in every way."



But some royal commentators think differently, Pauline Maclaran believes taking a stand like this could boost Harry's popularity, particularly among young people.



She says in this court case "he'll be seen as the underdog, and that's a good position to be seen in".



"Many young people will see him as quite a heroic figure, fighting the establishment. It could be good for Harry in the long run, even though the older generation will be tut-tutting," according to Prof Maclaran, an academic at Royal Holloway, University of London.