Prince William congratulates Manchester City on ‘brilliant’ FA Cup final victory

Prince of Wales, Prince William has congratulated Manchester City on a brilliant FA Cup Final victory.
Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.
The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and shared a video giving sneak peek into his appearance at the final.
The royal was all smiles as he stepped out to watch the FA Cup final.
Later, taking to Twitter, Prince William tweeted, “FA Cup Final day!
“Congratulations @ManCity on a brilliant #FACupFinal victory, the latest in a remarkable season.”
He further said, “And commiserations to @manutd you did your fans proud.”
Earlier, Prince William, who serves as the president of the Football Association — greeted players, match official, and managers of both teams, before the match commenced at Wembley Stadium in London.
