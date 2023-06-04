Erik ten Hag's United 'Broken' after FA Cup loss to City. Twitter/UnitedRadar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his disappointment and described his team as "broken" following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The loss to their rivals was not the season finale that United had envisioned, but Ten Hag remained proud of his team's efforts.

United had a largely impressive season under Ten Hag, winning the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the Premier League, securing qualification for the Champions League. Despite falling short in the FA Cup final, the manager viewed the overall campaign as a success, surpassing initial expectations. Ten Hag acknowledged that City, being one win away from a historic treble, deserved the victory, but also emphasised that United had put up a strong fight.

The season had its highs and lows for United. They clinched their first silverware since 2017 by winning the League Cup and briefly threatened to challenge for the Premier League title. However, heavy defeats against Brentford, Manchester City, and Liverpool showcased vulnerabilities within the team. Marcus Rashford's impressive goal-scoring performance masked the lack of alternative firepower upfront, with forwards Anthony Martial and Antony unavailable for the FA Cup final.

In contrast, Manchester City boasted a deep bench filled with attacking quality, highlighting the need for United to undergo an expensive rebuild in the summer. The club has been linked with a move for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, but the pursuit may face challenges. The goalkeeper position is another topic of discussion, with David de Gea's recent high-profile errors raising concerns. De Gea's contract situation further adds uncertainty to the team's plans.

The ownership uncertainty surrounding the club, with the Glazer family contemplating a sale, adds another layer of complexity to United's future. Ten Hag chose not to comment on the situation, focusing instead on finalizing the season, analyzing the team's performance, and making the necessary improvements. The Dutch manager is resolute in his goal of restoring United to its former glories and has already discussed his ideas with the club.

Despite the disappointment of the FA Cup final loss, Ten Hag's belief in his team's progress remains strong. United's season had its successes and setbacks, but the manager is determined to continue improving the club and the team's performance moving forward.