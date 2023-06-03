King Charles, Prince William to avoid Harry during his visit to UK?

King Charles and Prince William will reportedly be avoiding Prince Harry during his visit to the UK next week.
The newly crowned King and his eldest son William have seemingly decided to show no mercy to the Duke of Sussex, who is set to visit the UK next week to appear in the London High Court, as the monarch is on a holiday retreat in Romania.
William will also have no time to spend with his younger brother due his royal engagements in the next week
Harry is returning to Britain as he takes Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to court over allegations of phone hacking while the monarch is at his holiday home in Romania for five days.
This comes after Harry's brief visit to England for his father’s coronation last month during which he stayed in UK for less than 24 hours before flying straight back to US.
Meghan Markle's hubby was also in the UK in late March for his lawsuit claim against The Daily Mail. At that time as well, he did not see King Charles or other members of the royal family.
There are speculations that harry could launch some new attack on the royal family during his appearance in the court.
