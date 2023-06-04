Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘exhausted themselves of secrets to spill’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under discussion, in light of how they seem to have ‘utterly exhausted themselves out of secrets to spill’.

These accusatory revelations have been brought to light by royal commentator and writer Maureen Callahan.

Her admissions have come in reference to reports that state Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more left to say’.

In response, Ms Callahan asked, “Could it be? Could it actually, really be true that these two have ran out of gas? Exhausted themselves of secrets to spill, accusations to lob, crosses to bear?”

According to the Daily Mail, “Could it be that they finally got the memo?” she also asked.

“Of course not! Come on — we know exactly who Harry and Meghan are and what their lone subject matter is.”

To this, Ms Callahan says, “Fool us once, twice, three times. Surely Buckingham Palace hasn’t let down their guard”.

Not to mention, “what would such a world even look like?” she asked before adding, “do we even know how to navigate through a week in which no flares are sent up from Montecito?”

Before concluding she also posed a series of questions that accuse the couple of having ‘a lot to say than their letting on’.

So much so that Ms Callahan asked, “No new gripes? No new photo ops showing us how happy, happy, happy these two are sans royal identity and privilege?”

Especially when the couple seem to be “Living, per Oprah, their best lives?”

This question has also been followed with a trip down memory lane, where Meghan Markle admitted she was ‘silenced’ within the Firm.

For those unversed, this interview ended with a statement from the couple’s representative who chimed in to say, “‘It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do, but now [that] they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”