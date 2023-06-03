Tom Holland discusses producing 'The Crowded Room', 'this show absolutely broke me'

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently revealed the challenges he faced while balancing his responsibilities as an executive producer and lead actor in the AppleTV+ anthology series, The Crowded Room.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Holland admitted that the show pushed him to his limits, but he remained focused and dedicated to giving his best performance.

“This show absolutely broke me in every way possible, I just kept my head down. I dug my heels in, and I just tried my best.”

“We definitely are telling a piece of fiction,” Holland explains. “That said, there was a load of research that went into bringing this show to life: reading the book, watching the documentary, watching the film, speaking to experts. It was really important to us to tell this story in an authentic way, as well as a sensitive way.”

Tom Holland's fellow executive producer, Alexandra Milchan, commended his commitment and involvement in various aspects of the series, including scenes, dialogues, sets, and production issues, despite being in almost every scene.

The Crowded Room follows the story of Danny Sullivan, portrayed by Holland, who is arrested following his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City.

Through a series of interviews, Danny's life unfolds, revealing elements of his mysterious past shaped by dissociative identity disorder.

Psychologists were present on set to support the cast and crew, ensuring the portrayal of mental health-related issues was handled responsibly.

Co-star Amanda Seyfried, who plays a character based on writer and executive producer Akiva Goldman's mother, praised the unapologetic nature of her role in the series.

She related to the character's struggle to balance her work passion and guilt about not being present at home. Emmy Rossum, who portrays young Danny's mother Candy, echoed Holland's sentiment about the demanding and intense nature of the roles in the show.

The Crowded Room will premiere its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on June 9, followed by weekly releases until the finale on July 28.