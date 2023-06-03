Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t need’ Prince Harry, ‘already got the money she wants’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for ‘not lifting a finger for Prince Harry even though she has ‘precious PR image’.
The revelations and accusations have both been shared by Sky News contributor Angela Levin.
She started the chat off by saying, “Harry is hanging on to the past as he for waits for his long-running series of court cases to be heard, some of which go back 30 years.”
“He has just lost one against the Home Office, who he had wanted to pay for police protection despite no longer being a working royal.”
“Lawyers for the department naturally rejected the idea of a wealthy expat being able to buy security from a British police force.”
“The ruling won’t help him feel either positive or secure in himself. Meghan however is all systems go.”
“She has been taken up by a top Hollywood talent agency and just won a Woman of Vision award in New York.
“Meghan’s PR image is precious. Couldn’t she put it to good use to help Harry? But let’s face it, she doesn’t need him any more. She’s already got the money and the fame she so badly wanted.”
