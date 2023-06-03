Prince Harry’s ‘accepted an inferior position’ while Meghan’s forging ahead’

Royal experts are reportedly starting to believe that Meghan Markle may ‘really end up divorcing’ Prince Harry, because she isn’t one to back down once she’s made a decision.”



The revelations and accusations have both been shared by Sky News contributor Angela Levin.

She started the chat off by saying, “The Duchess of Sussex is not one to back down once she’s made a decision.”

Especially considering “Her first husband Trevor Engelson only realised their marriage was over when she sent back her engagement and wedding ring in an envelope.”

“She is also determined to have nothing to do with her ailing father,” Ms Levin also added.

So “could Harry be next in line to be ditched?” because “he seems to have accepted an inferior position, while Meghan seems to be forging ahead.”

“She has not only stopped holding Harry’s hand and his free arm to keep him close, but stayed away from him when you imagine he needs the support most.”