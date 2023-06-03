Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turning ‘Spare’ memoir into high-budget movie?

Insiders have just dropped insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest financial moves, and it allegedly includes selling rights into the Spare memoir, for a high-budget movie.



Insights into the couple’s possible plans for the memoir and their future plans have been brought to light by an inside source close to the couple.

These insiders made their revelations known to the Daily Express.

They were quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan are in a win-win position. He will command a top-dollar fee for the rights, while involving Arche­well would mean a more lucrative 'double dip'.”

This revelation has come in response to the long-standing relationship Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have with the streaming giant Netflix.

However, despite this relationship, and their near palatable popularity, the duo failed to rake in as much as The Da Vinci Code in 2003 [$6m (£4.8m)] or to J.K. Rowling for over $2m (£1.6m).

A separate source also echoed similar sentiments but noted that while “Nobody in these tough times is throwing money around like that” still “given the success of Spare and Harry's cachet, he can count on a record or near-record deal.”