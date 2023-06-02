Zaheer Iqbal hints at romance with Sonakshi Sinha in witty birthday wish

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi'

Zaheer Iqbal, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Dahaad's lead actress Sonakshi Sinha, has written a touching and witty birthday message for her as she celebrates turning 36.



Taking to Instagram, Iqbal wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways….You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you #Perfect.”

Along with the wish, Sonakshi’s Double XL co-star also posted a series of cute pictures of them together. The first photo features the actress in a pretty pink dress leaning on Iqbal, who’s sitting on the floor as he supports her with a goofy face.

The cute photo was followed by a selfie of the rumored couple in winter attire and then several sweet selfies of the two.

Meanwhile, the actress has received glowing reviews on her new tv series Dahaad, where she plays sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati who investigates a string of incidents where women are found dead in public bathrooms.

Next up for the 36-year-old is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s big-budget web show Heera Mandi. The show will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Richa Chadha in key roles.