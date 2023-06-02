Prince William ‘knows’ Prince Harry controls the narrative

Prince Harry is reportedly the ‘only one holding all the cards’ because the ‘balls’ in his court’.

These claims and warnings have been issued by royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe.

The admissions in question were brought to light during his interview with Fox News Digital.

This converastion arose in reference to ongoing claims that there is ‘nothing left to say’ in the Sussex’s court.

However, Mr Larcombe believes, “Harry said that the ball was in his father and brother's court during his interviews for his book, but the reality is the ball's actually in Harry's court.”

“He's the one that's been attacking,” for all these months. “So, if those attacks are going to stop, then maybe there's hope down the line that William can build that trust back up with Harry so he knows he can talk to his brother without it being broadcast or podcasted all over the world.”