Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce rumors posing massive ‘vested interest’

Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Mr Murray started the chat off by referencing the possible implications of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s divorce.

He was quoted telling the Independent, "Every nuance and every detail of this is being poked around in."

“What would happen if Harry and Meghan broke up and why would we give a hoot?”

“Would it bring the runaway price of food down overnight?” perhaps.

“Would the planet’s fevered takes cool off to such a degree that global warming was solved at a stroke? Probably not.”

“But the Sussexes are a public example, an on-the hoof reference point for other couples. And so I, for one, have a vested interest in rumours of their demise being greatly exaggerated.”

These claims and revelations have come in reference to rumors of Prince Harry and Meghna Markle's divorce.