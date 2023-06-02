King Charles reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move revealed

A royal expert has disclosed King Charles reaction to his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest decision, saying the monarch is ‘breathing a sigh of relief.’
Commenting over reports the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess will not be making any more royal-bashing Netflix shows or tell-all books, royal expert Charles Rae said the King is said to be one who is “breathing a sigh of relief” at the revelation.
Talking to GB News, Charles Rae said, “We’ve seen everybody in the Royal Family, whenever Harry is around and Meghan, they're very, very careful with what they say.
“What they don't want to happen is for them to end up in some sort of documentary or a book with what they've said.
“And I should imagine that there are various people from the various palaces, including from the King down, must be sitting back in their armchairs today, breathing a sigh of relief.”
The royal expert’s remarks come amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stop participating in sit-down interviews, publishing memoirs and producing documentaries.
