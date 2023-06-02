Queen Camila denied her grandkids demand on 75th birthday

Queen Consort Camilla dished out the moment her grandkids asked her to get her ears pierced.

Wife of King Charles III, who otherwise wears clip ons during occasions, was told to get a new change on her birthday.

Speaking to the British Vogue before she turned 75, the former Duchess of Cornwall confessed she told her grandchildren she would not get the piercings done.

She said: "No, I’m not going to give it to myself for a 75th birthday present.

"(The grandchildren) will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears."

In the same interview, Her Majesty also revealed that she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially her grand daughter, with whom she plays Wordle.

Camilla said. "She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three’, and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today.’ It’s very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are."

Camilla was crowned Queen alongside husband King Charles on May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey.