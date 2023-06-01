Prince William could trump his younger brother Harry with $95m YouTube deal?

Britain's future king Prince William is reportedly rivaling his younger brother Prince Harry with a new $95 million YouTube deal.

Prince Harry, 38, had previously signed a contract with the video streaming network Netflix to produce projects and now his elder brother has his own transaction in the works to reach the most of the people as William has signed a deal with an American online video sharing and social media platform.

There are speculations that William's new $95 million YouTube deal could trump his younger brother Harry.

The future King's environmental charity, the Earthshot Prize, has partnered with the video giant for campaigns, events and creator collabs that could help create awareness to the global climate crisis.

According to experts, the deal seems to disturb his younger brother, and would force Harry to take it as a challenge. Some think it may create more sense of aggression between the two royals brothers.

However, William's charity and YouTube's two-year partnership will unite the Earthshot Prize and the video platform to create content to inspire users to take action against climate change.