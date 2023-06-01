Kate Middleton, Prince William attend Jordan's Crown Prince wedding to Rajwa Al Saif

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise appearance at the year's glamourous wedding in Jordan as the country's future king, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, tied the knot with Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif on Thursday in a glitzy royal wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman.



The lavish ceremony took place at the same place where the prince's parents took their wedding vows in 1993. The bride rocked a customised Elie Saab gown on her big day while her mother-in-law, Queen Rania, showed off her elegance in Dior.



British royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton, stole limelight as they attended the wedding of the eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania in perfect royal style.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and looking out of this world in elegant pink Elie Saab gown, turning heads with her appearance at the event, attended by the world's dignitaries.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen at a hotel in Amman and it is the first time they have attended a major royal international event together.



William and Kate were greeted by the groom's parents with the Princes curtseying to them and they had a lengthy chat before watching the garden ceremony to see Hussein, 28, marry 29-year-old Rajwa.



The nuptials was also attended by William's cousin and Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, who was seen arriving alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is known to have a close bond with King Charles III's eldest son William. In 2018, during a solo trip to Jordan, William was hosted by Hussein and stopped by his then-swanky bachelor pad at the King's residence of Beit al Urdun to watch a football match.

Around 140 guests attended the royal wedding including dignitaries and royals. US First Lady Jill Biden, Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the king and queen of Malaysia, and the king and queen of The Netherlands were among others who were a part of the wedding.

