NYC’s the ‘wrong city’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘stage a car chase in’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase stunt was a ‘wrong move at the wrong place’ because “that stuff doesn’t fly” there and “nobody has time for it.”

These accusations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brought to light by commentator Douglas Murray.

He shared his thoughts with the New York Post and began by saying, “One of the greatest things about New York and its inhabitants is that the city is so unimpressible.”

“A prince and a duchess might arrive in the city expecting everyone to stop and gawk, but the city just wants to go about its business.”

“Naturally, it is different in LA,” because “there the town grinds to a stop when a full-wattage mega-star arrives at their favorite restaurant.”

“Paparazzi surround the publicity-hungry celebs. And celebrity-themed buses take fans around, showing the hedges and gates that surround the famous people’s houses.”

“But in New York, that stuff doesn’t fly. Nobody has time for it. We’re too busy. And always in a hurry. When a road gets blocked because some foreign president is in town, we don’t think, “Wow — I’ll hang out here for a bit and see if I can get a glimpse.” We make a noise, sometimes an expletive, and move on.”

“So this was the wrong city for Meghan and Harry to set their big scene,” Mr Murray added. “Because most likely, it was all staged for the next installment of their Netflix series.”