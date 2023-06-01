Meghan Markle wants title of ‘most hard-done person’ on planet Earth

Meghan Markle is currently embroiled in the audition for the ‘most hard-done person’ on planet Earth.
Experts believe Meghan Markle is becoming obsessive in her quest to win the audition of the ‘most hard-done person’ on planet Earth.
He shared his thoughts with the New York Post, and went as far as to accuse Meghan Markle of ‘working hard’ at her bid to play the role of the ‘most hard-done’ person on planet earth.
He believes, “Meghan seems to be continuing her audition to be acclaimed as the most hard-done-by person on the planet.”
“Whether it is not going to a coronation or not having enough houses, there is no sorrow that is like Meghan’s sorrow.”
Whereas Prince Harry “on the other hand, is a man on a campaign. And his campaign is against the press.”
A body he is infamous for having an “almost obsessive hatred of”.
