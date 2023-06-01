Prince William, Kate fan getting 'royalty inside him' with couple's wedding cake

Prince William and Kate Middleton's fan has purchased their wedding cake.

Luxury car entrepreneur Jay has bought a piece of the Royal cake from Seller Joshua at a recent auction featured on Channel.

Joshua got his hands on the cake from his time as an employee with the Royal Family in 2011.

"It's a tradition from a long time to be presented with a piece of the wedding cake as a favour, as a thank you, so I had always thought I'd keep it forever," he said.

"But time has come to move on for someone who will treasure it and put it in pride of place."

Jay, who did not have much interest in keeping the piece, decided to buy it as a commemoration to the event.

Jay said: "I don't think there's much in there isn't it? Apart from a bit of wrapping and a nice box."

The cake was eventually bought by Jay for £1,700 before Jay decided to grab it and eat it.

"So I definitely want to have a bite of it, 110%," Jay said while adding: "Because it's like you've been at the royal wedding, you've consumed a little bit of the £57,000 cake they had made.

"And I'm going to have a little bit of royalty inside me forever," he quipped.