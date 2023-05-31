Prince Harry follows in the footsteps of Prince of Wales

Prince Harry will be in London next week to give evidence in his claim against the Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking.

He will reportedly be the first senior royal to testify in court since 1890 when Edward VII, then Prince of Wales, had to appear in relation to a friend's alleged cheating at cards.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles will miss Harry's visit to London next week as he plans to go hiking on his own in Transylvania ,Romania.

The Duke of Sussex will appear in the High Court in early June as he takes Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to court over allegations of phone hacking.

The publication reported that the King’s trip to Romania, planned for five days over next week, will coincide with his son’s rare appearance in the UK, meaning the pair are unlikely to see one another.

"It comes after the Duke’s flying visit to England for his father’s Coronation earlier this month, where he was in such a rush to get home to California that he was still wearing his medals and morning suit when he arrived for his return flight at Heathrow Airport," The Telegraph reported.

It said the King would not be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla in his trip.

Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in person at the MGN trial in London early next week, which will pitch him directly against former Mirror editor Piers Morgan.

