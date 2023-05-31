Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage ‘always a flavour of doubt’?

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage might include one or the other being 'taken for a ride'.

These revelations and claims have been issued by British journalist and author Petronella ‘Petsy’ Aspasia Wyatt.

Her insights have been shared with The Telegraph and address the truth behind the Sussexes’ marriage.



“No one quite believes in other people’s marriages,” Ms Wyatt began the converastion by admitting.

Usually “there is always a flavour of doubt, a feeling half instinctive and half logical that one party is taking the other for a ride, and therefore must have something nefarious up their sleeve.”

Often times “male commentators tend to take this view more than women. They fail to understand that members of my s** enter into marriages, or any relationship, expecting very little in the way of fairytales and to most women marriage is a daily transaction.”

So its not unusual to brand the Sussexes’ marriage as “expedient,” because “expedience has held more relationships together than that crazy thing called love, which, as Thomas Hardy, a man who did understand women, once wrote, is as evanescent as steam.”