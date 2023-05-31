Prince Harry decided normal life for his kids years before wedding Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had decided to live a normal life out of royal family years before he married Meghan Markle in 2018.



The Prince had also decided the same for his children.

In an interview with Mail on Sunday back in 2017, Prince Harry had admitted he once "wanted out" of the royal family due to something he had always strived for.



He had said, “I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too."

The Mirror quoted Prince Harry as saying, "I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself"

The Prince went on to say he ultimately remained in the Firm for several more years over his loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 and the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Meghan and Harry share two children ---Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together.