Jordan gears up for Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding

Jordan is gearing up for King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest son Crown Prince Hussein´s wedding on Thursday.
The wedding has already greeted with fireworks, concerts and social media frenzy in the usually quiet desert kingdom.
Prince Hussein will marry fiancee Rajwa Al Saif at the grand royal wedding, which will also be attended by regional monarchs.
Among the other guests will be US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands.
Queen Rania has been updating the royal fans about the wedding on Instagram.
The Queen also shared stunning photos and a video of Rajwa´s henna bridal party, which took the internet by storm last week.
She posted the photos with caption, “Thank you all for sharing in our happiness at Rajwa’s Henna party last night.”
In her speech she said, “Like any mother, I have long dreamt of his wedding day.”
