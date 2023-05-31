Kate Middleton 'years of practice' to be 'perfect' comes in action: Expert

Kate Middleton is lauded for her role and conduct at King Charles' Coronation.

A royal expert notices how the Princess of Wales was at the front and center of the event, noting her face was glowing like a 'diamond.'

Speaking to Sunrise, Louise Mahler noticed: “Out of everybody in the carriages, you can’t quite see King Charles or Queen Camilla.

“But then you cross to Kate, and there she is. You can see her face, she is like a glistening diamond.

“What she does is years of practice, and she has it down to perfection like no other performer I’ve ever seen.”

Talking about Kate's 'calculated' behaviour, the expert notes the Princess 'takes [her] role very seriously' and 'nothing is an accident.'

Louise then went onto praise Kate and William for their team work.

“The way that they do everything so perfectly," she noted.

“They have the smile when it’s needed. They have the serious face when it’s needed, they bow their head, they do everything to perfection.”

Meanwhile, Royal Author Katie Nicholl praises the growth of Prince William and Kate Middleton as a couple.

She explained: “William’s years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless.

“Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own.

“While they have both taken on new titles and more senior roles within the royal hierarchy, they have done so while staying very true to who they are and the causes they have championed,” she added