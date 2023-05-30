Prince Harry's candid chat with Angela Levin unearthed

Prince Harry, in an old interview, said the royal family in future would be seen as "just a bunch of celebrities"

The Duke of Sussex, in an interview six years ago, made some shocking revelations about his family and the monarchy. He also spoke about his own struggles within the monarchy during an interview with journalist and author Angela Levin.

Harry also shared fears the royal family in future would be seen as "just a bunch of celebrities", in unearthed comments made in an interview months before his engagement to Meghan Markle.

Two years after his predictions about the Firm, Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.

Harry also said the monarchy would have to change after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's passing, claiming that "no one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen".

"We want to make sure the monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for," Harry, according to Daily Mail, told Levin.



"We feel that the British public and the whole world needs institutions like this, but it can't go on as it has done under the Queen. There will be changes and pressure to get them right. Things are moving so fast, especially because of social media, so we are involved in modernising the monarchy," he added.