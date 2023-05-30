Meghan Markle to exact her revenge on Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton is said to be in the habit of getting whatever she wants and the Princess of Wale was accused of being behind a campaign that culminated in Harry and Meghan's departure from the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle openly targeted the British royal family for the first time in their Netflix documentary.

Although the couple also criticized King Charles in the documentary, they clearly suggested that it was Kate Middleton and Prince William who forced them to leave the UK by employing certain tactics .

A month after the documentary aired on the streaming giant, the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all book "Spare" to launch a fresh attack on the royal family.

It is still not clear whether Kate and William harbor same feelings of dislike for Harry and Meghan but the couple's actions equally affected the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the future of Archie and Lilibet.

If reports in the British media and the commentary of royal experts are anything to go by, the Prince and Princess of Wales took a sigh of relief after Harry and Meghan left for Canada and then to the US.

But the relief was shot lived as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show and attacked the royal family just days before the death of Prince Philip.



Harry was reportedly confronted by his family as he returned to attend the funeral of his grandfather. But, this did not stop him from speaking against the people who forced him out of the UK.

The couple seemed to deal a final blow to the royals in their Netflix documentary and Harry's book before they can make amends after settling scores with them.

Even the book and Netflix documentary didn't seem to offend the royals enough to not invite Harry and Meghan to the coronation of King Charles.

Days after the coronation, rumours started swirling that the couple is on the verge of divorce and royal family supporters are relishing the speculations about their "failing marriage".

But the royal experts and fans seem oblivious to the fact that Meghan Markle would exact her revenge on Kate Middleton and Prince William if she ends up divorcing Harry.

Meghan Markle would most probably use her influence she wields in the US to damage the reputation of Prince William and Kate Middleton as much as she can.