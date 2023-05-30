California police investigate hoax shooting report at Ontario Mills mall

This representational picture shows a police car drive on the side of the road. — Unsplash/File

Ontario authorities are investigating a false shooting report Monday at Ontario Mills, a shopping mall in Ontario, California, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area, which prompted a “heavy police presence.”

Following reports of a "disturbance," Ontario police claim officers went to the mall around 2 pm to see if a crime had been committed, CBS reported.

They came to the conclusion that shoppers were alarmed when a group of people ran through the mall.

"Officers on scene determined that a group of people ran through the mall, which caused alarm," Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said in a tweet.

At that point, numerous callers dialled 911. Authorities added, "A bystander claimed that a person had a gun, and gunshots were heard."

No shots were fired, the police added in their clarification.

"We will continue to investigate the false claims and hold those persons accountable," the police said. The investigation is still underway.

Ontario Mills, which is a popular shopping outlet mall in San Bernardino County, located roughly 43 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, has since returned to normal operations.

Moreover, this is not the first time a hoax active shooter has been reported to the police at the same mall.

Last year, an altercation occurred inside the mall, prompting several people to report a possible active shooter.

When police arrived, they found no evidence of a shooting, and no injuries had been reported.