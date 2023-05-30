King Charles trusts Kate Middleton to give ‘smoother path’ to publicity for his reign

King Charles is not jealous of Kate Middleton despite reports of Palace insiders getting concerned over the spotlight shining on the Princess of Wales.

In fact, the monarch is embracing his daughter-in-law like a ‘trusted lieutenant’ to help him garner more attention for the royal family.

Russell Myers, Daily Mirror Royal Editor, broke down the situation to Sky News Australia that the monarch embraces the association Prince William and Kate have formed with the younger generation to “shoulder that responsibility.”

“I think that the King and Queen would welcome that association to try to give them a smoother path in [the] infancy of King Charles’s reign,” Myers told the outlet.

“What we have seen is the resurgence of their popularity because of the way they are targeting the younger generation,” he explained.

Myers added that the new social media videos that they are posting for the “TikTok generation” are getting to reach the crowd through that.

However, he said that there is a bit of “apathy with the younger generation” which could lead the Royal family to “trouble.”

There are issues that irks the younger generation which related to how much the royals spends but once the Prince and Princess of Wales come in the picture, things seem to go “smoother.”

King Charles and Kate attended, the recent annual Chelsea Flower Show (CFS). However, when it came down to publicity, Kate seemed to have dominated the headlines, unlike Charles who is known for his love for horticulture.

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, “some courtiers were alarmed” that the princess’ swanlike turn in a hot pink dress managed to gobble up all the media attention.