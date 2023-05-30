Meghan Markle is not manipulative 'Jim Jones', she is Prince Harry wife: Expert

Prince Harry is supported by royal expert as Princess Diana butler makes explosive claims about Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are supported for their decisions by Daniela Elser, snubbing claims that Harry has been 'brainwashed' by the former 'Suits' actress.

This comes as Paul Burrell, former butler of Princess Diana, says: "Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth?"

He further tells GB News: "Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it."

"I think this element of splitting from his family right now is a little premature," he continued.

Speaking about Paul's comments, Ms Elser supports Meghan Markle.

She wrote: "For god’s sake. Meghan is not Charles Manson or Jim Jones or the Wicked Witch of the West Coast. She is not the Prada Pied Piper."

In the past, Harry has mentioned how he has always felt violated and under-appreciated as compared to elder brother, Prince William.

In his memoir 'Spare', the Duke wrote: "I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide back-up, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."