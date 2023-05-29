Vicky Pattison compared to Kate Middleton

Vicky Pattison has been likened to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton in her stunning black and white polka dot dress.
The reality TV star has shared a clip of her modelling a New Look dress that she plans to wear to the races.
The podcaster uploaded the video of her getting ready for the races and captioned it: "This little number from my @newlook collection sold out in like minutes.
The 35 year-old also thanked to a "super cute @hellomag article that compared it to a Kate Middleton number (pinch me! I was dyingggg!!!! Anyway, it’s now back in stock, super gorge and probably will sell out again so I’ll put my link to shop on my story for you all!!! Have a great bank holidayyyyy."
Vicky, in the clip, can be seen wearing the stylish dress and teaming it with accessories. She adds black pointed toe heels, a black padded clutch bag and an extravagant fascinator.
Her followers and fans were quick to compliment the TV star, with one saying: “You look gorgeous, enjoy the day x”.
Another added: "Love this, so classy and elegant."
Vicky's polka dot frock was reminiscent of the dress that Princess of Wales rocked to Ascot in 2022. Both dresses feature a black and white polka dot pattern, frilled details and are of a similar length.
Kate Middleton, whos loved for her fashion sense, is a huge fan of polka dots and probably has a vast wardrobe jam-packed with elegant pieces that reflect her taste. She donned a gorgeous navy polka dot peplum dress to Wimbledon to attend the men’s singles final in 2022 with a pair of designer shades to complete the look.
However, Vicky’s polka dot dress, according to reports, is a little bit cheaper than Kate’s designer numbers.
