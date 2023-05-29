Prince Harry’s right stripped to pay for security is ‘completely mind-baffling’

Prince Harry will not be able to pay for his and family’s security during his U.K vists as he lost his legal bid to challenge the British government.

The Duke of Sussex would not be permitted to pay for private security as the High Court of London ruled against him in the police protection case.

According to royal expert Richard Atich, the security concerns of the Sussexes needs to be addressed in both, U.K. and America, telling Us Weekly that the ruling by the judge is “totally wrong.”

“It’s just absolutely ridiculous and completely mind-baffling,” Aitch told the outlet.

While the royal expert was not in favour of the taxpayers funding the royal couple’s security, he maintained that as a prominent member of the royal family, Harry should be able to hire security “regardless of whether he serves the crown or not.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020, the couple was stripped off from their security detail, which also came as surprise to the Duke.

Moreover, he also criticised the Firm for not stripping his uncle Prince Andrew of his security privileges amid his sexual assault scandal.

The royal couple faced a security issue this month as they were making their way back to a friend’s private residence in New York, following an award ceremony. They were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, when they were involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” by “highly aggressive paparazzi,” as described by their rep.

On the incident the expert said, “The concern here is the fact that you have a high-profile couple within the public limelight with severe public interest in them.”

He added, “And the paparazzi will do anything to gain their photos or follow them to confirm locations they’re visiting, who they’re meeting with to create that story that’s needed in the media. And of course, it very much becomes a state of cat and mouse.”