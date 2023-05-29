Princess Charlene unveils new look as she departs from her blonde hairdo

Princess Charlene of Monaco went for a makeover for the summer as she revealed her new hair colour.

The royal, who is usually seen with her platinum blonde hair, opted for a fiery new colour as she stepped out on Sunday, May 28th, 2023, at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The former Olympic swimmer, 45, showed off her new auburn tresses in her signature short hair do as she was joined by husband Prince Albert during the annual motoring event, which is held on the Circuit de Monaco, via People Magazine.

For the event, the royal styled her hair in a sleek side-parting as she wore a blue marine sheath with pleated colour bands from AKRIS.

She previously debuted the hair at the Maria Callas Awards dinner two weeks ago, but Sunday marked the first time she’s done so in public.

Later on, she presented the trophy to second-place finisher Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, whereas her husband handed one off to Max Verstappen for his win.

The event was also attended by Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, 36, accompanied by her husband, Dimitri Rassam, and her son Raphaël, eight. Moreover, Kelly’s grandson, Louis Ducruet, 30, was also in attendance with his wife, Marie Chevallier, also 30.

Pierre Casiraghi, 35, and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, 37, also attended, alongside Andrea Casiraghi, 38, and his Tatiana Santo Domingo, 39. The pair were picture with their son, Maximilian and daughter India.

The outing at the Grand Prix came after Princess Charlene and her husband attended a reception hosted by King Charles at the Buckingham Palace on the eve of his coronation. The couple was also in attendance at the historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey this month.