Mbappe beats Messi to win Ligue 1 player of the season

Kylian Mbappe took home Ligue 1's best player award for a record fourth time. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season for the fourth consecutive year, beating teammate Lionel Messi and other contenders.

The 24-year-old forward scored an impressive 28 goals in 33 matches during the recently concluded Ligue 1 season, contributing significantly to PSG's triumph as French champions.

The award ceremony took place in Paris, where Mbappe was crowned the winner, surpassing the previous record held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. As the only player to win the accolade four times, Mbappe continues to establish himself as a standout talent in French football.

Expressing his gratitude, Mbappe thanked his teammates, the staff, and the unsung heroes behind the scenes. He emphasized his desire to make a lasting impact and his surprise at achieving such remarkable success at such a young age. The French international stated that he was proud to make history in his country and revealed his intention to remain at PSG for the upcoming season, though he did not provide any hints about his plans beyond that.

In addition to Mbappe's individual recognition, Franck Haise, the coach of RC Lens, was named the best coach of the season. Haise led Lens to a second-place finish, securing their qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 21 years. Lens also had a strong representation in the team of the season, with four players included: goalkeeper Brice Samba, defender Kevin Danso, midfielder Seko Fofana, and striker Lois Openda.

Alongside Mbappe, PSG had three other players selected for the team of the season: Lionel Messi, fullbacks Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi. The accolades highlight the exceptional talent within the Parisian club and reinforce their dominance in French football.

Kylian Mbappe's recognition as the best French player for the fourth consecutive year solidifies his status as one of the premier footballers of his generation. With his outstanding performances, he has not only helped PSG secure another league title but has also established himself as a prolific goal scorer and a crucial asset for both club and country. As his career continues to unfold, Mbappe's future endeavors will undoubtedly be closely followed by football enthusiasts around the world.