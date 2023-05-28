William and Harry's uncle leaves people asking questions about Prince Philip

Charles Spencer, the brother of late Princess Diana, recently attended a charity event to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh’s commitment to wildlife and the countryside.

According to Spencer, the event took place at Sandringham House where the guests were served what he said, "Amazingly imaginative pudding plate."

The picture shared of the dessert design that was given the shape of a cigar and match box left people questioning whether the Duke of Edinburg smoked.

According to cheatsheat.com, royal author Bryan Kozlowski revealed in his book "Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch" that the queen insisted her new husband quit his smoking habit when they got married.



The book said though the prince did stop smoking, he waited until the very last moment to do so.



Although Spencer was not invited to the coronation of King Charles, the maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry remains loyal to the British royal family.

