Kate Middleton, Prince William left Harry shocked with response over dating Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was shocked by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s response when he first told them about dating Meghan Markle.
According to a report by Mirror, Prince Harry told his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton about his girlfriend during a dinner at Kensington Palace.
The publication further said Harry told Kate and William about dating the Suits actress after they promised to keep it a secret.
Harry writes: “Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other.”
The Duke claimed the royal couple then said it was impossible, leaving him baffled.
Prince Harry also disclosed Prince William’s explicit two-word response when he disclosed about dating Meghan Markle.
