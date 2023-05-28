Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning ‘juicer’ memoir: ‘Would get a handsome payday’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on releasing a new memoir that includes a lot juicier details than before.



These revelations and insights into the couple’s plans for the future, have been brought to light by a well-placed source.

The inside source weighed in on everything during an interview with OK.

They started everything off by referencing the possibility of a second installment of Spare, that has ‘more juicy’ stuff to share.

This is mainly because the couple feels “here are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry's book.”

The book and documentary in question refer to Prince Harry’s Spare memoir, as well as the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.

Another source also weighed in on this converastion and admitted that the Sussexes still have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace,” despite them already having shared ‘so much’.

A third insider weighed in on the possibility of this becoming a ‘massive paycheck because “there is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it,” and that is “is hugely tempting.”

“Meghan is really pushing for it to happen,” the third insider also admitted. Whereas “Harry wants to tread more carefully - but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story.”