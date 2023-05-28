Suniel Shetty reveals how he handled threat calls from the underworld

Suniel Shetty says he never told his family about the threat calls from underworld

Celebrated Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently revealed that he used to get phone calls from the underworld in the 90s and handled them on his own.

The Hera Pheri actor was recently invited to the podcast The BarberShop with Shantanu where he talked about the calls from the underworld in Mumbai.

“We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back."

He recalled how the police would advise him against angering the gangs, “I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong, protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from.”

The actor-turned-producer revealed that he never told his family about the dangerous incidents he’s been through, "I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer.’"

Suniel was last seen in the action-thriller web series ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega’. The series also starred Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, and Teena Singh.