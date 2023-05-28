Raquel Leviss faces death threats, contacts FBI

Raquel Leviss' family reached out to the FBI after the Vanderpump Rules controversy spurred death threats.

The reality star rep confirmed Page Six that her family has received "violent and graphic" threats both online and over the phone that promise to tear the reality star "limb from limb."



A second reportedly threatened to "Un-alive and dump the body."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the federal agency couldn't confirm or deny investigations, as per TMZ.

"Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911," the statement read.

Earlier, the 28-year-old had checked into a facility for mental health amid a scandal drama.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the statement said.

Moreover, Tom Sandoval and Leviss have ended their affair for good.

According to The Messenger, multiple sources confirmed the scandalous duo split after facing criticism from the left, right, and centre.

The TomTom owner was under pressure as he was "struggling" amid the controversy.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."