Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses dismay over not being cast in ‘big films’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recently opened up about never being offered a big-budget film despite being called a “great actor”.

Expressing his dismay at being overlooked for big films, Nawazuddin told Zoom Entertainment that it’s easy for talentless actors to find good work in Bollywood because of their links with influential people in the industry.

"Today, mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them. Because these mediocre actors have such powerful friends in the industry, we know that we cannot speak against them."

The Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor went on to reference other seasoned actors of Bollywood who have yet to be offered the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

“Be it Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has made a big film with us. They keep calling us great actors, but no one has ever invested Rs 50 crore in us. When the same actors die, people call them the greatest actors ever. They don’t give them the respect they deserve when they are alive.”

Nawazuddin’s latest film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a rom-com that was released on May 26, also stars Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.

The Sacred Games fame will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru and Norani Chehra.