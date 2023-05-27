King Charles and Camilla ready to indulge in second Coronation despite backlash

King Charles and Queen Camilla are seemingly ready to indulge in another expensive ceremony following their Coronation ceremony this month, despite financial crisis.



Per a video published by ABC News, the royal’s coronation reportedly cost taxpayers a staggering $125 million.

According to Express UK, the royal couple will be crowned in a special Scottish ceremony – or in a service of dedication and thanksgiving as it is more commonly known – and will be presented with the Honours of Scotland this summer.

The event is reportedly going to take place in the first week of July. The monarch will be expected to host a garden party in Edinburgh on July 4, the first since his reign began last September, alongside a host of other engagements.

The outlet reported that the date for the official service of dedication and thanksgiving hasn’t been confirmed - but with the garden party on the 4th, it is expected to take place on July 5. The Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle will be closed between July 4th and 6th, with the entire castle closed on July 5th.

The Coronation ceremony has received some backlash and criticism for hefty cost for the coronation ceremony due to the living crisis in London. However, Time Magazine noted that the celebration is set to be “a more scaled-back affair” than previous coronations.

Despite that, the public lamented over the financial burden that they had to bear.

“They are using all of their wages to pay the bills and they’ve got no money left for food. It’s really sad that it’s got to the point where someone is working full time and not making enough money to cover basic human necessities,” Andy Unsworth, a minister at the church who manages the Given Freely Freely Given food bank, told CNN.

Laura Billington, a teacher at a school in the city, told the outlet, “I am a bit of a royalist and I do like the royal family. But I think they haven’t really read the room, as it were. A lot of it should have come from their own pocket rather than the taxpayer.