Princess Charlotte is becoming Queen Elizabeth II's 'image' every passing day: Fans

Princess Charlotte is being lauded for behaving like her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is an image of the Queen, comments fans after King Charles III coronation.
Taking to social media, the netizens wrote: "I've always said Princess Charlotte was the image of the Queen… it's in the look of determination."
Another added: "I always said it/Little princess is her great grandmom's image."
A third person commented: "Princess Charlotte is the one that you won't want to mess with. She has her great-grandmother's head, her grandmother's heart and her mother's looks and courage but her own personality."
"I wish she was firstborn. How amazing a queen she would be!", while another said: "I wonder if Princess Charlotte might become Queen if Prince George decides it's not for him," a fourth commented.
