Prince Harry wants to come back to Britain in future?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who recently visited UK to attend King Charles coronation, wants to come back to Britain in future, the King's former butler Grant Harrold believes.
Speaking to the New York Post, the monarch’s former butler said: “I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he (Harry) might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over.”
Harrold further claimed it is ‘very possible’ Meghan and Harry could move back to UK, adding that currently the California-based royal couple seem happy in the United States.
Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 and moved to US where they live with their children Prince Archie and Lilibet.
King Charles former aide went on to claim, “He’ll (Harry) want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”
Prince Harry last visited UK without Meghan and their kids earlier this month to attend his father King Charles coronation.
Meghan Markle is absolutely separating from husband Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly at odds since Duke's wedding to Meghan Markle
Robert Jobson rubbished the claims King Charles was "disappointed" by Kate Middleton and prince William
King Charles held an audience with Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, at Hillsborough Castle.
King Charles and Camilla were also greeted by hundreds of well-wishers in Newtownabbey, where they opened a new...
King Charles and Prince Harry are seemingly not on good terms especially after Harry criticised the king in his memoir