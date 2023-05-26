King Charles set to launch new mission to save Commonwealth

King Charles has reportedly made Kenya the first stop on his mission to save the Commonwealth.



According to a report by Daily Mail, King Charles, who was crowned earlier this month, will visit Kenya—the country close to the heart of Queen Elizabeth-- this year.

The report further says it is King Charles priority to hold the Commonwealth together amid rising republicanism.

Kenya is a key member of the Commonwealth.

According to some media outlets, King Charles will visit Kenya before heading to France, a trip that was cancelled in March due to security concerns.

Express UK, citing a royal insider had reported earlier this month: "The plans are being put in place for the King to go to Kenya later this year. He wants to visit the Commonwealth."

This will be King Charles fifth visit to Kenya and his first official trip to the country since his coronation.