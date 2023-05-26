ChatGPT empowers on-the-go conversations with enhanced features

Student Bryan Chiang's real-time Charisma as Service ChatGPT-powered monocle glasses. Twitter/bryanhpchiang

Introducing RizzGPT, an AI-powered monocle designed by 22-year-old Stanford University computer science student Bryan Chiang.

This innovative creation aims to add sparkle to dull human conversations. Chiang combined an augmented reality eyepiece with his laptop and recruited a team of friends to code the monocle. The open-sourced eyepiece, developed by Brilliant Labs, features a camera, microphone, and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye.

How does RizzGPT work? When someone engages in a conversation with the user, the monocle's microphone captures the dialogue, converting it into text. The text is then sent via WiFi to ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot. ChatGPT generates a response, which is displayed on the small monocle screen after a brief delay. Chiang explains that RizzGPT acts as an AI-assistant, providing charisma on demand. It listens to the ongoing conversation and suggests the user's next response.

During a demonstration, Chiang was asked about his biggest weakness. He read the response from the monocle after a short delay, stating, "I believe my biggest weakness is that I can be too hard on myself sometimes. I'm always striving to do my best and sometimes I can burn myself out." Although the current delay and response lack natural charisma, Chiang emphasises that this is only a prototype showcasing the potential of the technology.

Chiang envisions a new way of interacting with technology, where 5G connectivity, AR glasses, hardware, and artificial intelligence converge to create a more natural operating system. The goal of RizzGPT is not to replace human conversation but to assist and support individuals who struggle with social anxiety or have difficulty engaging with others. Chiang believes that this AI-assistant could be incredibly helpful in reminding users of things they might have forgotten or aiding their thought process.

The future looks promising for RizzGPT and similar innovations that enhance human conversation. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more seamless integration of AI, AR, and human interaction, empowering individuals to communicate with greater confidence and ease.