Thursday May 25, 2023
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Tina Turner's death

The singer died at the age of 83

By Web Desk
May 25, 2023
Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday paid tribute to Tina Turner who died at the age of 83.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "Friends" star shared the late singer's picture and wrote, "Rest in peace beautiful legend."

The American-born singer left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time.

She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.

Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock 'n' roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

Beyonce, Gloria Gaynor, Elton John, Angela Basset, Bryan Adams, Mariah Carey and US President Joe Biden also paid tribute to the late singer. 