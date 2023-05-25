Beyoncé pays homage to Tina Turner with emotional tribute: 'My beloved queen'

Beyoncé paid homage to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, in an emotional tribute following her death at age 83.

Dropping a picture from her memorable performance with Turner at the 50th GRAMMY Awards, the Crazy in Love hitmaker honoured the star on her website and social media.

"My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way," the superstar penned.

"You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain,” she added.

Before concluding, Beyoncé thanked the late singer for paving the way for others, writing, “Thank you for all you have done."

A representative of the legendary singer revealed the heartbreaking news of the singer’s passing in an official statement.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.